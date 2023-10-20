  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrace vue mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,52M
ID: 34649
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda

About the complex

Français Français
Beautiful 3-room Duplex with Terrace – Bograshov / Ben Yehuda • Duplex 3 rooms • 2 bedrooms • 2 shower rooms • 5th floor with elevator • 70 m2 + 20 m2 terrace • Sea view Ben Yehuda / Bograshov Price: 4,850,000 Co-ownership charges : 300 / month

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrace vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
