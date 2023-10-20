  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte

Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$956,175
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34638
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaNagarim, 16

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Superb 2-room apartment, designed by an architect, with parking and storage in the highly sought after Four Florentine project, at an attractive price. Location: - 5 minutes from Neve Tzedek - 5 minutes from Rothschild Street and HaMasila Park - Flea market and more. Characteristics: - Spacious living room and kitchen with access to a sun terrace facing west - Bright and airy - Large room with access to the sunny terrace - 3rd floor (with elevator) - 51 m2 built + 7 m2 sunny terrace - Nice and welcoming entrance hall - Quality project with coffees around - Private parking - Storage of 7 m2, high ceiling Price: NIS 3,050,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$884,070
Residential quarter Agreable bien agence bon emplacement endroit calme spacieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,04M
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,978
Residential quarter Toit prive
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,90M
Residential quarter Tres rare vrai grand jardin de 220 m2 en en centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,78M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$956,175
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Show all Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to the promenade of HaMesila Park which leads directly to Moshava Germanit , a few minutes from Hadar Shopping Centre and Talpiot Supermarkets – everything is within easy reach! In a new shop building built by a quality developer, Neta Lifshitz,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Show all Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
????? PRICE BASIS – Opportunity to be seized! Located on Ben Yehuda Street, between Frishman and Bograshov, this 50 m2 apartment is located in a recent building. Located at the back of the building, it enjoys a quiet and preserved environment, while being in the heart of a lively and sought…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Show all Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
?????????? For sale – Renovated house in Neve Dkalim, Ashkelon Charming house on one level 3 rooms, enlarged in 4 rooms, completely renovated ???? ✅ Land of 220 m2 ✅ Strategic district: at the exit of the city and close to the new Ir Ayin district ✅ Quiet and family environment ✅ Ideal for …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications