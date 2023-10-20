  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans

Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,21M
;
5
ID: 33075
Last update: 15/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 floors, penthouse), green construction and premium materials (high material standards). Each apartment has a MAMAD/MAMAK and a private non-automatic parking. Sea view from the first floor, rare in this area. Shop architecture, limited housing, privacy and exclusivity. Wide choice of typologies: ground garden, 4 rooms, penthouses with swimming pool. Complete customization of the designs and finishes for a custom apartment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,38M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,50M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$940,955
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,21M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,68M
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace o…
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$520,744
A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every deta…
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,69M
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
