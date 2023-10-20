Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot

  1. Realting.com
Ashdod, Israel
$771,000
26/08/2025
$771,000
14/07/2025
$721,913
6
ID: 26949
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

New program under construction in "Ashdod Park", new neighborhood with more than 2700 apartments under construction as well as all the necessary infrastructure. Each apartment with balcony, parking lot and air conditioning. Possibility to pay 10% and balance 3 months before delivery, without indexes or interest

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel

Looking for a new project in netanya Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya at the foot of the kikar the project is located in the heart of the city in a most coveted location of Netanya. Living in a project nine netanya Project characteristics Th…
We are delighted to present a new and prestigious real estate program in the brand new Ramat Adar neighbourhood in Givat Shmouel, a fast-growing address that attracts more and more quality families, young professionals and professionals. Why choose Ramat Adar from Givat Shmouel? Ramat Adar i…
New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed. 10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars. With a beautiful park including children's playground as well as various s…
