Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem

New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan
Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym...
Deliverable May 2029
3 rooms 80m2 with terrace of 10m2
3 rooms 85m2 with terrace 10m2
3,5 rooms 86m2 with terrace 10m2
With cellar and parking
Price from 3.400.000sh
Above the shops there are 3, 4 and 5 room apartments
4 rooms 97m2 with 12m2 terrace with cellar and 2parkings
Price from 4.100.00sh
5 rooms 120m2 with terrace of 11m2
Prices per floor , from 4.857.000sh with cellar and 2 parking spaces
5 rooms with 2 parking spaces and a cellar 118m2 and 120m2 terrace
Price 6.200.000sh
Penthouse 6 rooms 133m2 with beautiful terrace of 133m2, possibility of swimming pool
6 rooms 156m2 with beautiful terrace of 130m2 possibility to make a swimming pool
Price 12,000,000 sh
Method of payment :2
20%-80%
15% on signature, the balance to be divided in several times
Note: prices may be subject to change
(This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% H.taxes)
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
