Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
26/08/2025
ID: 26863
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Français Français
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city The manufacturer Avraham Amram whose reputation is no longer to be done has already carried out several projects on Hadera ,Zichon Yaacov ,Eilat and in other cities of Israel Project characteristics The Momento project includes different types of apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as penthouses with private jacuzzi Latest generation exterior coating The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a beautiful ceiling height of 6 meters and designed by the architect 3 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Delivery in 3 years Bank guarantee Apartment features Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Centralized air conditioning latest generation Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house Apartment rooms of 104 m2 +15m2 of terrace Apartment 4 rooms of 106 m2 + 19m2 terrace Apartment 5 rooms of 132 m2+ 20 m2 terrace For further information contact Mardochee Khayat 0523362121

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

