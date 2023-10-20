  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer projet de qualite

Bat Yam, Israel
$687,000
6
ID: 28026
Last update: 18/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

TAMA IMMOBILARY PROJECT 38 – BAT YAM Live close to the sea, in one of the most popular streets of Bat Yam – Ha'Atsmaout Street. Project already well advanced, planned delivery: current 2026 Located in an elegant and quiet street close to the sea, with clear views of a green park that descends to the beach. It remains for sale: Some 3-room apartments with back terrace from 2.290.000NIS 1 mini-penthouse 5 spacious rooms 118m2 4.380.000NIS Apartments equipped with mamads Exceptional payment conditions: A rare opportunity to live or invest in an idyllic setting in Bat Yam, close to the sea, parks and all amenities including the tram station.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Bat Yam, Israel
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$687,000
Netanya, Israel
from
$876,000
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . The project is located in the district call in front of Kiriat Hasharon Near new access to Highway 2 (Tel Aviv/Haifa) The Nevo Hasharon Project is located near the country Elystour, Synagogue, Supermarket, G…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,38M
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$646,800
New real estate project in Mekor Haim district, 9 storey building with beautiful interior and exterior benefits. parking for each apartment. Ideal location , close to Hamesila Park , the future tramway and a few steps from the Baka and Mochava district. Germanit. Large choice of apartment, f…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications