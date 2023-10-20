  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem

Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,56M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 32804
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement projet de qualite
Hadera, Israel
from
$629,790
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,63M
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$5,70M
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,29M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,56M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$847,967
Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Ussishkine 12 is a boutique building strategically located 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project characteristics T…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble luxueux projet de qualite
Hadera, Israel
from
$866,711
Discover an exceptional real estate project in Hadera – Guivat Olga District Strategically located close to the beach, this project combines innovation, comfort and well-being. With its contemporary and sustainable architecture, it offers a unique and refined living environment. Consisting…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Show all Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,27M
New real estate project in Mekor Haim district, 9 storey building with beautiful interior and exterior benefits. parking for each apartment. Ideal location , close to Hamesila Park , the future tramway and a few steps from the Baka and Mochava district. Germanit. Large choice of apartment, f…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications