  Residential quarter Unique devenir proprietaire dans lun des quartiers les plus dynamiques et prometteurs dashdod avec 5

Residential quarter Unique devenir proprietaire dans lun des quartiers les plus dynamiques et prometteurs dashdod avec 5

Ashdod, Israel
from
$687,000
26/08/2025
$687,000
17/07/2025
$643,261
;
6
ID: 27040
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

New real estate program of 3 rooms in Ashdod – Delivery in 26 months Discover an exceptional real estate project in the heart of Ashdod, under construction, with delivery planned in only 26 months. This new high-class residence rises on 8 floors and enjoys a privileged location: close to the large Olympic pool, the new Ashdod stadium, shops, synagogues, schools and means of transport. The sea and its beaches are only 5 minutes away by car. We offer 3 room apartments, perfectly designed for optimal comfort: Spacious balcony Mamad (safe room) Air conditioning Private parking in basement Two lifts including one from Shabbat The program also seduces with its exceptional payment schedule: 5% at contract signing: 114 500 ILS (approximately 28 250 euros) 5% in 6 months : 114 500 ILS (about 28 250 euros) The balance at key delivery in 26 months All without interest or indexation – a rare opportunity on the Israeli real estate market. Prices from ILS 2 290 000 (approximately EUR 565 000). Do not miss this unique opportunity to become owner in one of Ashdod's most dynamic and promising neighbourhoods. For more information, plans and availability, contact us now.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel

