Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem

New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed. 10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars. With a beautiful park including children's playground as well as various shops nearby located in a shopping center, located in the heart of Talpiot, close to roads, the tram being 15 minutes walk from Baka. This project will offer apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, ground floor, mini penthouses and penthouses. Available in Dec 2026 3 p 77m2 and 8.4m2 terrace 3 p 81m2 and between 8 and 12m2 terrace 3 p 87m2 and 10 m2 terrace 4 p 105m2 and between 12 and 18m2 4 p 98m2 and terrace between 10 and 13m2 4 p102m2 and terrace between 10 and 13m2 5 p 122m2 and terrace between 13 and 16m2 Prices start at 2.775,000 sh and each apartment comes with cellar and parking 4 rooms of 105m2 with terrace of 13m2, parking and cellar from the 1st floor Price from 3.754.000 sh Penthouse of 4 rooms of 140m2 with beautiful terrace of 33m2. Mini penthouse of 4 rooms of 136m2 with beautiful terrace of 118m2 Payment method: 15% on signature 15% every 5 months 15% at key delivery (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% HT) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel