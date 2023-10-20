Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem
Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed.
10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars.
With a beautiful park including children's playground as well as various shops nearby located in a shopping center, located in the heart of Talpiot, close to roads, the tram being 15 minutes walk from Baka.
This project will offer apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, ground floor, mini penthouses and penthouses.
Available in Dec 2026
3 p 77m2 and 8.4m2 terrace
3 p 81m2 and between 8 and 12m2 terrace
3 p 87m2 and 10 m2 terrace
4 p 105m2 and between 12 and 18m2
4 p 98m2 and terrace between 10 and 13m2
4 p102m2 and terrace between 10 and 13m2
5 p 122m2 and terrace between 13 and 16m2
Prices start at 2.775,000 sh and each apartment comes with cellar and parking
4 rooms of 105m2 with terrace of 13m2, parking and cellar from the 1st floor
Price from 3.754.000 sh
Penthouse of 4 rooms of 140m2 with beautiful terrace of 33m2.
Mini penthouse of 4 rooms of 136m2 with beautiful terrace of 118m2
Payment method:
15% on signature
15% every 5 months
15% at key delivery
(This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% HT)
For more information or to arrange a visit,
Call us without waiting at the following number: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return