Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
$795,000
26/08/2025
$795,000
14/07/2025
$744,385
ID: 26919
ID: 26919
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Beautiful new project in the heart of Bat yam, about 15 minutes walk from the sea and close to the tram line that leads to Tel Aviv. High standing services From 2 rooms to penthouse from 1 900 000sh ALL APPARTMENTS ARE SOLD WITH A PARKING

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel

Similar complexes
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$960,000
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,25M
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$705,000
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,28M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$795,000
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$887,700
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, apartments from 3 to 5 rooms, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Project Nine Deliverable Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre including a …
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$878,100
Project status Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Jabotinsky is a boutique building strategically located 7 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project chara…
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
New project in 2 9-story buildings and 1 19-story building, Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem Commercial center near the project, 300m from the tram. 2 lifts, 3 kindergartens, a club for residents, 1 parking per apartment Deliverable in March 2028 2 rooms 54m2 with terrace of 18m2 Price : 2,350.000…
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications