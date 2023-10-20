  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  4. Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux

Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux

Herzliya, Israel
from
$3
26/08/2025
$3
14/07/2025
$3
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 26943
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New Project on Herzilya in the new neighborhood in vogue Galil Yam. New Floor Boutique building with modern architecture mixed with the Bauhaus style of TLV. High-level domestic and external services . All apartments will be equipped and furnished. Large choice of apartment from the ground floor to the penthouse. Parking and cellar provided.

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$795,000
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$876,000
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$660,000
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,01M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$3
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,02M
New project Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem 4 rooms 94m2 and 104m2 New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre includin…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$885,000
Discover our new pre-sale project, marketed by Mardochee Khayat, your new project specialist. Located in the prestigious neighborhood of Netanya, Ramat Poleg, our residence offers an ideal location close to the Ir Yamam Canyon, the beautiful beach of Poleg, renowned schools and the great syn…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,20M
BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera and surrounding area presents a prestigious real estate project in Or Akiva, in the sought after residential area "Or Yam". Located next to Caesarea, just a few minutes from Hadera, the city of Or Akiva enjoys a strategic location combini…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications