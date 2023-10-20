  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer projet de qualite

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$705,000
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 28028
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
TAMA IMMOBILARY PROJECT 38 – BAT YAM Live close to the sea, in one of the most popular streets of Bat Yam – Ha'Atsmaout Street. Project already well advanced, planned delivery: current 2026 Located in an elegant and quiet street close to the sea, with clear views of a green park that descends to the beach. It remains for sale: Some 3-room apartments with back terrace from 2.290.000NIS 1 mini-penthouse 5 spacious rooms 118m2 4.380.000NIS Apartments equipped with mamads Exceptional payment conditions: A rare opportunity to live or invest in an idyllic setting in Bat Yam, close to the sea, parks and all amenities including the tram station.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,60M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$795,000
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$5,70M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$885,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$705,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,03M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$921,000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$848,250
Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Ussishkine 12 is a boutique building strategically located 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project characteristics T…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications