Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
TAMA IMMOBILARY PROJECT 38 – BAT YAM
Live close to the sea, in one of the most popular streets of Bat Yam – Ha'Atsmaout Street.
Project already well advanced, planned delivery: current 2026
Located in an elegant and quiet street close to the sea, with clear views of a green park that descends to the beach.
It remains for sale:
Some 3-room apartments with back terrace from 2.290.000NIS
1 mini-penthouse 5 spacious rooms 118m2 4.380.000NIS
Apartments equipped with mamads
Exceptional payment conditions:
A rare opportunity to live or invest in an idyllic setting in Bat Yam, close to the sea, parks and all amenities including the tram station.
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return