Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Brand new and latest new program of Ashdod Marina
Feet in the water
Construction of very high standing with the best materials
In front of the boats and the sea, close to cafes, restaurants and shops
Residence:
Entrance hall 5 stars
Wooded entrance
Parking and cellar under ground
Ultra fast elevators including one of shabat
The apartments:
Armoured entrance door design
Interior door "Pandoor"
Ground 1 metre by 1 metre
Terrace in Teck
Kitchen fitted with furniture and marble
Electric roller shutters throughout the apartment
Closed circuit video intercom
Solar or electric hot water
Location on the map
Ashdod, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return