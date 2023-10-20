  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux

Herzliya, Israel
ID: 26944
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya

About the complex

New Project on Herzilya in the new neighborhood in vogue Galil Yam. New Floor Boutique building with modern architecture mixed with the Bauhaus style of TLV. High-level domestic and external services . All apartments will be equipped and furnished. Large choice of apartment from the ground floor to the penthouse. Parking and cellar provided.

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications