  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$755,748
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 32702
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Projet luxueux au coeur de bat yam sur le boulevard haatzmaut
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$5,34M
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$686,771
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,45M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,55M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$755,748
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement clair dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement clair dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement clair dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement clair dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement clair dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$884,705
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . In the city center of Netanya Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot Located less than 5 minutes walk from the kikar Project characteristics The project is built in one of Netanya's m…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$929,690
BAT YAM – Gold Square Luxury intimate residence PREVENT – Construction in progress Planned delivery : June 2026 Beach only 150 m away Tram 200 m (12 min from Tel-Aviv) Central district, close to all amenities Project advantages Favourable terms of payment: 20% at signing – 80% at key deliv…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Haifa, Israel
from
$818,795
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Special offer for the launch: pay 400,000 у now, and the remainder - according to a special plan closer to the settlement, and without reference to the index. The number of apartments and duration of the action are limited.About the projectClosed boutique quarter at the intersection of Shosh…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications