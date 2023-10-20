  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement projet de qualite

Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement projet de qualite

Hadera, Israel
from
$630,000
;
6
ID: 27981
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Français Français
Smilanski Hadera — Exceptional urban residence in the heart of the city Delivery: August 2027 Premium location, right in the centre of Hadera: close to the Palace of Justice and the Town Hall, near the future Kirya Hamemshala and less than 10 minutes walk from the station (direct connection Tel Aviv). Project signed by a renowned developer, combining shops, offices and housing with private resident entrance for an exclusive atmosphere. Project assets: Common panoramic terrace ~550 m2 reserved for residents, open view of the city. Private landscaped garden ~600 m2 for relaxing moments with family or neighbours. Ground floor shopping, selection of quality shops, direct access. A dynamic, modern, well-served living environment — ideal for living or investing.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
