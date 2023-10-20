  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau programme a ashdod dans le nouveau quartier shimon peres conditions de paiements hyper attractives

Nouveau programme a ashdod dans le nouveau quartier shimon peres conditions de paiements hyper attractives

Ashdod, Israel
from
$942,000
26/08/2025
$942,000
14/07/2025
$882,026
;
6
ID: 26797
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Français Français
We are delighted to present your future apartment, located in the brand new Shimon Peres neighborhood in Ashdod. Special offers & payment conditions : 4 room apartments Area: 122 m2 living space + 14 m2 of terrace Price from 3 140 000 Apartments 5 rooms Surface: 131 m2 living space + 14 m2 of terrace Price from 3 400 000 Conditions of payment: 7% on signature 8% at start of work 85% on delivery Without any indexing! Price set today for delivery in 5 years! Technical specifications – Apartments 4 to 5 rooms Construction: Green construction according to 5281 Natural stone facade or Porcellanosa Performance thermal and acoustic insulation High ceiling height in common areas Intelligent elevator with design lighting Video intercom with color screen Spacious entrance hall, technical room and bike room Pre-installation for ductable air conditioning Armored door at entrance, high-end interior doors Intelligent electrical system Private storage space for each unit Interior of apartments: Contemporary and luminous architecture Porcellanosa high-end tile (100x100 / 80x80 cm) Spacious balcony with design glass railings Preparation for Jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen on balcony (depending on model) TV and RJ45 sockets in all rooms Electric shutters with design switches Pre-installed ductable air conditioning 3x25A three-phase electricity Bathrooms & sanitary facilities : Modern tile in all water parts Hanging furniture + mirror in the parental suite Double sink in the children's bathroom (depending on apartment) WC suspended in all bathrooms Aerators installed in each bathroom Kitchen: High-end kitchen with central island Built-in sink with design tap Location for dishwasher, oven and double refrigerator Quartz or granite worktop Large storage Preparation for electric charging station for car Ashdod is an expanding city with high potential for development. Shimon Peres will include: About 3,600 new housing units Dynamic commercial zones Modern public institutions Large green spaces for optimal quality of life This development will create new jobs and meet the growing demand for housing. A strategic location: Close to the university campus, High Tech Park and the station, this real estate project offers a modern, dynamic and connected living environment.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau programme a ashdod dans le nouveau quartier shimon peres conditions de paiements hyper attractives
Ashdod, Israel
from
$942,000
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications