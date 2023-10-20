Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite

  1. Realting.com
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$893,100
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Beit Shemesh

About the complex

Project Nofei Ben Shemen – Beit Shemesh A modern and family neighborhood, ideally located between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem: • 20 min from Tel Aviv Upscale apartments in two 17-story residential towers, in the heart of a vibrant community with schools, shops and parks nearby. Each apartment enjoys an optimized design, quality services and a parking + cellar included. Attractive investment: high demand, growth potential, advantageous payment terms (15% on signature, balance 3 months before delivery – no indexation). Planned delivery T3 2028.

Location on the map

Beit Shemesh, Israel
