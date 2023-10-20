Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Project status
Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya .
Project Jabotinsky is a boutique building strategically located 7 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes from the beach
In one of the most coveted streets in the city
Project characteristics
The project includes several apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as 2 penthouses with terrace.
Exterior natural stone covering
Four apartments per floor
The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a ceiling height of 5 meters and designed by the architect
2 lifts including a chabbatic
underground parking space
Issue at the end of December 2027
Bank guarantee
Characteristics of the apartment
Apartment of 3 rooms with a surface of
91 m2 plus a terrace of 12.5m2
Apartment of 4 rooms with a surface of
108 m2 plus a terrace of 12.5m2
Apartment of 5 rooms with a surface of
130 m2 plus a terrace of 25,5m2
Flooring throughout the house 80x80
Central air conditioning
Quality bathroom furniture
Grohe brand valve
Interior door of qualities
Customizable Kitchen
Electrical stores in all the house
For further information contact Mardochee Khayat 0523362121
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return