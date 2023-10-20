  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
$1,09M
26/08/2025
$1,09M
14/07/2025
$1,02M
6
ID: 26870
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Français Français
Project status Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Jabotinsky is a boutique building strategically located 7 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project characteristics The project includes several apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as 2 penthouses with terrace. Exterior natural stone covering Four apartments per floor The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a ceiling height of 5 meters and designed by the architect 2 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Issue at the end of December 2027 Bank guarantee Characteristics of the apartment Apartment of 3 rooms with a surface of 91 m2 plus a terrace of 12.5m2 Apartment of 4 rooms with a surface of 108 m2 plus a terrace of 12.5m2 Apartment of 5 rooms with a surface of 130 m2 plus a terrace of 25,5m2 Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Central air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Interior door of qualities Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house For further information contact Mardochee Khayat 0523362121

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$705,000
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$912,000
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,65M
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$646,800
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,09M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Vivre a givat shmouel quartier ramat adar qualite de vie au coeur disrael 8 derniers appartements disponibles
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$1,16M
We are delighted to present a new and prestigious real estate program in the brand new Ramat Adar neighbourhood in Givat Shmouel, a fast-growing address that attracts more and more quality families, young professionals and professionals. Why choose Ramat Adar from Givat Shmouel? Ramat Adar i…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de jerusalem ramat denia limitrophe bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$705,000
Very beautiful project on Kiryat Yovel Limitrophe Ramat Denya, A residence of 2 buildings,A building of 8 floors and a tower of 18 floors. Large choice of apartment with large balcony from 2 to 5 rooms with ground floor and penthouse. Parking for each apartment, cellars optional. Delivery 53…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$921,000
Real estate Israel
