  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot

Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot

Ashdod, Israel
from
$930,000
26/08/2025
$930,000
14/07/2025
$870,790
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 26950
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New program under construction in "Ashdod Park", new neighborhood with more than 2700 apartments under construction as well as all the necessary infrastructure. Each apartment with balcony, parking lot and air conditioning. Possibility to pay 10% and balance 3 months before delivery, without indexes or interest

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$717,000
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,25M
Residential quarter Unique devenir proprietaire dans lun des quartiers les plus dynamiques et prometteurs dashdod avec 5
Ashdod, Israel
from
$687,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$930,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$899,400
Residential project on kiriat Menahem bordering kiriat yovel consists of 2 towers of 31 floor and 3 buildings of 9 floors, the project is located at the foot of the new Tramway. Large choice of apartment from 3 rooms to penthouse. parking for each apartment. Flexible schedule with payment ea…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Show all Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$3
New Project on Herzilya in the new neighborhood in vogue Galil Yam. New Floor Boutique building with modern architecture mixed with the Bauhaus style of TLV. High-level domestic and external services . All apartments will be equipped and furnished. Large choice of apartment from the ground f…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,09M
New Luxury Residence in the famous district of Mekor Haim in full expansion, Avital 3 is a 6 storey Luxurious boutique building designed by the leading firm Yoma Architect and Designer with an ultra contemporary design incorporating materials and a construction technique of the highest quali…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications