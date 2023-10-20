  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma

Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
26/08/2025
$1,24M
14/07/2025
$1,16M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 26962
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Very nice project of 5 building 6 floor shop with a choice of several apartment from 2 rooms to penthouse. with a dream location a proximity of public transport ( tramway , the famous train connecting Jerusalem to Ben Gurion airport ) Mahane yeouda . and Saker Park .

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$726,000
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,64M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$660,000
Residential quarter Investi balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$841,200
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,10M
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Show all Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,13M
New Project on Herzilya in the new neighborhood in vogue Galil Yam. New Floor Boutique building with modern architecture mixed with the Bauhaus style of TLV. High-level domestic and external services . All apartments will be equipped and furnished. Large choice of apartment from the ground f…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications