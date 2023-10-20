  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf

Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,16M
26/08/2025
$1,16M
14/07/2025
$1,08M
;
9
ID: 26868
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Français Français
Looking for a new project in netanya Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya at the foot of the kikar the project is located in the heart of the city in a most coveted location of Netanya. Living in a project nine netanya Project characteristics The architecture of the residential tower, the modern design and accessibility of the project make it a very coveted place Everything is within easy reach and accessible on foot High standing lobby performance decorated by designer 2 ultra fast and modern elevators including a chabbatic Each apartment is sold with an underground parking space White aluminum exterior coating Construction started Issue May/June 2025 Bank guarantee Features of the apartment Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Central air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Fitting valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Wc suspended Electrical stores in all the house 2-room apartment 60 m2+20m2 4 room apartment side 110m2+22m2 Stunning views of the kikar and the sea Come and visit your future apartment

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
