Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Looking for a new project in netanya Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya at the foot of the kikar
the project is located in the heart of the city in a most coveted location of Netanya.
Living in a project nine netanya
Project characteristics
The architecture of the residential tower, the modern design and accessibility of the project make it a very coveted place
Everything is within easy reach and accessible on foot
High standing lobby performance decorated by designer
2 ultra fast and modern elevators including a chabbatic
Each apartment is sold with an underground parking space
White aluminum exterior coating
Construction started
Issue May/June 2025
Bank guarantee
Features of the apartment
Flooring throughout the house 80x80
Central air conditioning
Quality bathroom furniture
Fitting valve
Quality interior door
Customizable Kitchen
Wc suspended
Electrical stores in all the house
2-room apartment 60 m2+20m2
4 room apartment side 110m2+22m2
Stunning views of the kikar and the sea
Come and visit your future apartment
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return