  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage

Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,10M
26/08/2025
$2,10M
14/07/2025
$1,97M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 26928
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$900,000
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$865,200
Residential quarter Vivre a givat shmouel quartier ramat adar qualite de vie au coeur disrael 8 derniers appartements disponibles
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$1,26M
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,46M
You are viewing
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
ARNONA RESIDENCE PROJECT - Occupation: 30 April 2029. Residential project in Arnona district, Two 22-storey buildings Close to Ein Guedi Street and close to Hevron Street served by tram.. Large choice of spacious 3 and 5 room apartments, these buildings also include mini-penthouses and pe…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Unique projet neuf de maisons
Residential quarter Unique projet neuf de maisons
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,17M
The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera presents an exceptional new project in Hadera. This is a project of semi-detached houses with high standing services in a quiet residential area of Hadera. - House under construction of 6 rooms (5 bedrooms and a living room), - 180 m2 built o…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$930,000
New program under construction in "Ashdod Park", new neighborhood with more than 2700 apartments under construction as well as all the necessary infrastructure. Each apartment with balcony, parking lot and air conditioning. Possibility to pay 10% and balance 3 months before delivery, without…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications