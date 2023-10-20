  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite

Bat Yam, Israel
$1,49M
6
ID: 27972
Last update: 12/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of construction, a luxurious lobby, landscaped green spaces and immediate proximity to parks, beach, schools, public institutions and public transport. delivery scheduled for September 2027. Beneficial conditions: 20% at signing – balance at handing over keys or depending on progress. The building: • Modern high-end stone building • Elegant entrance hall and 2 lifts • Careful landscaping • Underground parking The apartments: • Sun terraces • Quality finishes • Preparation for central air conditioning • Modern kitchen with quartz worktop

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya . In the city center of Netanya Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot Project characteristics The project is built in one of Netanya's most famous and commercial streets A beautiful do…
Real estate Israel
Project Nine in Netanya .Savyon A new exceptional address, between city and nature Close to the sea and shopping centers, discover Savyon , an exceptional residence made by one of Israel's largest builders. Ideal location: next to the PIANO and Ir Yamim, between the urban dynamism and the…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications