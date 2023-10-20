  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,20M
26/08/2025
$1,20M
14/07/2025
$1,12M
;
5
ID: 26874
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Discover our new pre-sale project, marketed by Mardochee Khayat, your new project specialist. Located in the prestigious neighborhood of Netanya, Ramat Poleg, our residence offers an ideal location close to the Ir Yamam Canyon, the beautiful beach of Poleg, renowned schools and the great synagogue of Poleg. This exclusive real estate project combines quality of construction, modern design and comfort of life. Each apartment is carefully designed, offering spacious and bright spaces to meet all your needs. Whether you're looking for a principal residence or an investment, our project will meet your highest expectations. By choosing our project in pre-sale, you benefit from a unique opportunity to acquire your future at home on advantageous terms. Do not miss this exceptional opportunity to become owner in one of Netanya's most popular neighbourhoods. Project characteristics The Poleg project includes different types of apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as a penthouse and a garden ground floor. Natural stone and aluminum exterior coating The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a very nice ceiling height Designed and designed by the architect 2 lifts including a chabbatic underground parking space Delivery in 2 years Bank guarantee Apartment features Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Centralized air conditioning latest generation Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house Type apartment Apartment 3 rooms of 77 m2 +12m2 of terrace Apartment 4 rooms of 105 m2 + 13m2 terrace Apartment 5 rooms of 131 m2+16m2 terrace

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

Other complexes
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,09M
Very nice project of 5 building 6 floor shop with a choice of several apartment from 2 rooms to penthouse. with a dream location a proximity of public transport ( tramway , the famous train connecting Jerusalem to Ben Gurion airport ) Mahane yeouda . and Saker Park
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Harish, Israel
from
$318,000
NEW EXCEPTIONAL PROJECT IN HARISH – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its brand new pre-sale property project in the booming city of Harish, a location with great potential! Located in the heart of Harish, close to schools, synagogues and shops, this pro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$876,000
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . The project is located in the district call in front of Kiriat Hasharon Near new access to Highway 2 (Tel Aviv/Haifa) The Nevo Hasharon Project is located near the country Elystour, Synagogue, Supermarket, G…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications