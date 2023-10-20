  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,05M
ID: 32818
Last update: 04/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
