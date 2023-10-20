  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya

Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$690,000
26/08/2025
$690,000
14/07/2025
$646,070
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 26917
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Very beautiful project on Kiryat Yovel Limitrophe Ramat Denya, A residence of 3 buildings, including 2 buildings of 9 floors and 1 of 16 floors. Large choice of apartment with large balcony from 2 to 5 rooms with ground floor and penthouse. Parking for each apartment, cellars reserved for some apartments. delivery 50 months . starting price for one of 2 pieces: 67 m2 with 12 m2 terrace : 2300000 nis The Kiryat Yovel district enjoys magnificent views and is located in a strategic location with optimal access to the main roads, including Begin Boulevard and Golomb Street. The area is also ideally close to the Malcha shopping centre and Teddy Stadium. Nearby are the districts of Beit VeGan, as well as Ramat Denya and Ramat Sharet.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,46M
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$990,000
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$726,000
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$870,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$690,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Residential quarter Michkenot ahouma
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$987,000
Very nice project of 5 building 6 floor shop with a choice of several apartment from 2 rooms to penthouse. with a dream location a proximity of public transport ( tramway , the famous train connecting Jerusalem to Ben Gurion airport ) Mahane yeouda . and Saker Park
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$885,000
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops Project characteri…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed. 10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars. With a beautiful park including children's playground as well as various s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications