  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf

Hadera, Israel

Hadera, Israel
from
$474,721
ID: 26678
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

In one of the most beautiful buildings in the city, with high floors, open view, and luxurious lobby. 2 rooms – 50 m2 + 14 m2 terrace Parking included Bright apartments, modern amenities, in an exceptional building. Neighborhood sought – near amenities

You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf
Hadera, Israel
from
$474,721
