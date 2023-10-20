  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Prix exceptionnel une maison de reve dans le quartier residentiel recherche de neve haim a hadera

Residential quarter Prix exceptionnel une maison de reve dans le quartier residentiel recherche de neve haim a hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,40M
02/04/2025
$1,40M
26/02/2025
$1,41M
26/02/2025
$1,41M
26/02/2025
$1,48M
06/02/2025
$1,45M
01/01/2025
$1,46M
;
7
ID: 24013
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Haifa District
  Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  City
    Hadera

About the complex

Français
BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the category "COLLECTION" in the sought after residential area of Neve ‘Haim, about 5 minutes drive from the sea, a dream house of 6 + 1 + 1 rooms !!! Its characteristics: - 260 m2 on a plot of 400 m2, - A luxurious living space, with a magnificent height subceiling in the living room, - 5 themed bedrooms, including a master suite, and a secure room, - A gym, - A large garden area with a swimming pool, - An outdoor kitchen, a Ninja course and many other surprises! - Besides, an independent room! Anyway, a dream house, with a touch of magic? for parents, as for children! Beezrate Hashem, Beya Contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Ra的hel Benguigui.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel

