  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne rare a la vente

Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne rare a la vente

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,37M
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25259
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New on the market! In the district of Ramat Sharet bordering Bayit Vagan, in a quiet and pavilion street, very requested location. House of 280m2 net with a beautiful private courtyard of 150m2. On 3 floors, very spacious and bright, huge living room and separate kitchen, master suite on the top floor, balconies of the bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. In excellent condition, the house also has a rental unit of 3 rooms with its private entrance, 2 parking spaces and a cellar.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,85M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$556,182
Residential quarter Ideal investissement 3 pieces renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$862,363
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,11M
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces superficie 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne rare a la vente
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,37M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Mangifique 3 pieces de 100m2 dans un immeuble neuf pres de frishman et de la mer ascenseur mamad parking
Residential quarter Mangifique 3 pieces de 100m2 dans un immeuble neuf pres de frishman et de la mer ascenseur mamad parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,91M
???? For sale, superb apartment near Frishman and the sea! Looking for the perfect place to live? A spacious 3 room apartment of 100 m2 awaits you on the magical and pastoral street Shalom Aleichem! ✅ Mamad ✅ Elevator ✅ Double bathroom ✅ High ceilings ✅ A balcony of 12 square meters ✅ High …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,26M
MAGNIFIC 5 PARTS AT BAT YAM AYAM PARK WITH RICHON LETSION PROXIMITY. FULL SEA VIEW! NEAR ALL TRADES, CUNTRY CLUB, ECOLES, RESTAURANTS AND PLAGE. SOME TRAMWAY MINUTES
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
a beautiful house in barnea 7 rooms with pool near the sea
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications