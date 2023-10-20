  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Bel appartement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,99M
02/03/2025
$1,99M
10/02/2025
$1,97M
01/01/2025
$1,97M
;
9
ID: 24038
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In the heart of the Baka- luxurious and new apartment of 5 rooms 130 m2 plus a balcony of 12 m2. 3 bathrooms and toilets Large cellar and parking Mamad Total accessibility

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

