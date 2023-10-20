  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,49M
02/04/2025
$4,49M
11/01/2025
$4,40M
23/12/2024
$4,45M
5
ID: 23460
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

One-storey penthouse very well located with an area of 150m2 with a terrace of 70m2 on the same level on the 5th floor with elevator that arrives directly in the apartment. Beautiful view of the apartment, very large bay window, very bright and quiet just steps from the Habima Theatre and Dizengoff Street. Very nice height under ceilings Parking

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

