  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Immense salon

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,60M
02/03/2025
$1,60M
10/02/2025
$1,58M
01/01/2025
$1,59M
;
8
ID: 24058
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Recent apartment, in luxurious building, guard 24/24, elevator, terrace (16 m2), view on the Temple Mount, heating + air conditioning, parking, quiet, immediat

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

