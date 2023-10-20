  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,58M
20/02/2026
$4,58M
21/05/2025
$4,21M
;
6
ID: 26087
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In Holyland's famous project, . Sumptuous penthouse for sale, offering you panoramic views of all Jerusalem, located on the top floor of the tower. This Penthaouse is composed of 4 bedrooms + one family bedroom, spacious kitchen, with a double living room that overlooks the terrace of 65 m2, very beautiful height under ceiling quality interior benefits. exception product .

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure

