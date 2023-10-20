  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable

ID: 25847
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français
In the district of Bayit Vagan bordering Kiryat Yovel. At the foot of the new Tramway station and buses. In a luxurious new developer tower, with magnificent lobby, gym and parking lot and 3 elevators including 2 from Shabbat. New apartment, very invested 4 rooms 104m2 with balcony of 10m2 with small soccah part and panoramic and magnificent view of the forest of Jerusalem. Very bright and spacious American kitchen large standing master suite two bathrooms invested central air conditioning underfloor heating and covered parking space. In the heart of the community life of Bayit Vagan, with schools, shops, restaurants, synagogues and kindergartens.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications