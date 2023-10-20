Residential quarter Appartement de standing avec vue incroyable

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In the district of Bayit Vagan bordering Kiryat Yovel. At the foot of the new Tramway station and buses.
In a luxurious new developer tower, with magnificent lobby, gym and parking lot and 3 elevators including 2 from Shabbat.
New apartment, very invested
4 rooms 104m2 with balcony of 10m2 with small soccah part and panoramic and magnificent view of the forest of Jerusalem.
Very bright and spacious American kitchen large standing master suite two bathrooms invested central air conditioning underfloor heating and covered parking space.
In the heart of the community life of Bayit Vagan, with schools, shops, restaurants, synagogues and kindergartens.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
