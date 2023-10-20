  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Kfar Yona
  4. Residential quarter Projet de qualite

Residential quarter Projet de qualite

Kfar Yona, Israel
from
$1,83M
18/05/2025
$1,83M
14/05/2025
$1,94M
;
8
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25960
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • Village
    Kfar Yona

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
RECENT HOUSE WITH PISCINE INCLUDING A GREAT SOLID WITH SEPARATED ENTERPRISES.GRANDE HEIGHT IN PPLAFOND IN THE SALON,MATERIALS AND FINITIONS OF HIGH STANDARD TO SEE ALSO

Location on the map

Kfar Yona, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement grand agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonnes orientations en bon etat grand jardin
Kfar Yona, Israel
from
$1,24M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement familial de tres haut standing au bord de la reserve naturelle de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$828,655
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,67M
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$983,150
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet de qualite
Kfar Yona, Israel
from
$1,83M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$519,665
At the city a 4 rooms close to the sea invested building standing with cellar of 18m2 rented 3000 nis
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,44M
In the heart of Ramat charet, close to Bayit vegan and Holiland . Semi-detached house 6 rooms of 350m2 renovated with great taste, terrace 110m2, huge interior and exterior spaces, very large living room, master suite of more 70m2 with bathroom and dressing room, separate kitchen, 4 bathroom…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces
Harish, Israel
from
$463,485
MAGNIFIC 4 FIELDS IN A RECENT BUILDING. EXCEPTIONAL PANORAMIC VIEW. BIG TERRASS. BIG KITCHEN. 15 MINUTES CARRYING THE HADERA SEA. PARKING AND CAVE
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications