  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Bel appartement

Residential quarter Bel appartement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,57M
02/04/2025
$1,57M
11/01/2025
$1,54M
23/12/2024
$1,56M
;
Residential quarter Bel appartement
1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23441
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
quiet and green street. modern and spacious apartment. elevator. 2 large balconys soucca. parking. immediate entry

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces comme neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,405
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Penthouse for rent with an amazing view of the temple mount in the heart of the arnona neighborhood in jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,809
Residential quarter Superbe appartement familial de tres haut standing au bord de la reserve naturelle de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$828,655
Residential quarter Une maison particuliere a barnea
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,57M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$533,710
In Barnea a spacious garden ground
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,60M
Recent apartment, in luxurious building, guard 24/24, elevator, terrace (16 m2), view on the Temple Mount, heating + air conditioning, parking, quiet, immediat
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Pied-a-terre haute couture au coeur de jerusalem - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Pied-a-terre haute couture au coeur de jerusalem - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,70M
Exquisite luxury apartment in the heart of Jerusalem Discover the quintessence of luxury life in the lively centre of Jerusalem. This superb apartment, located on the 2nd floor of a prestigious building with an intelligent elevator at the cutting edge of technology, offers an unparalleled l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications