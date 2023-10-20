  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Prix en baisse rdc haut de gamme

Residential quarter Prix en baisse rdc haut de gamme

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
18/05/2025
$1,26M
30/04/2025
$1,30M
;
4
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25817
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In a new building, spacious 4P on the ground floor, access without steps, open view, facing the tram station, central. The apartment has the most neat finishes, master suite, balcony of 16 m2, large parking space. Free now! Option to buy furnished.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications