New buildings for sale in Kfar Yona

Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement grand agreable bien agence clair spacieux bonnes orientations en bon etat grand jardin
Kfar Yona, Israel
from
$1,24M
KFAR YONA NAHALIM QUARTIER - FOR SALE – HOUSE 6 PARTS HOUSE IN EXCELLENT STATE IN THE NAHALIM QUARTIER A RUE CALME AND RESEARCH 6 PARTS 185 M2 HABITABLE A 254 M2 LAND LANDSCAPING WITH FRUIT RABRES POSSIBILITY OF A PISCINE JEREMY : 054-209 33 61 / FRANCE TO 0177475668 https://www.faceboo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Endroit calme grand spacieux grand jardin
Kfar Yona, Israel
from
$1,40M
KFAR YONA - FOR SALE - WEST QUARTIER INDIVIDUAL HOUSE OF QUALITY YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION 2015 270 M2 HABITABLE ON VERY GREAT 500 M2 LAND INDEPENDENT UNIT OF TWO PIES CURRENTLY RECEIVED CALME AND RESEARCH JEREMY : 054-209 33 61 / FRANCE TO 0177475668 https://www.facebook.com/katz.muller/ ➡️➡️ …
Agency
Real estate Israel
