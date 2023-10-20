Residential quarter Emplacement ideal

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$632,025
02/04/2025
$632,025
24/02/2025
$633,825
04/02/2025
$623,475
;
7
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24763
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français
In the heart of Baka! At the foot of the future Tramway under construction. In a building after Tama 38, 2 room apartment 42m2 bright with balcony and beautiful and green view. 2 orientations, central air conditionne, invested kitchen, spacious bathroom. Lift of Shabbat and the apartment is one of the only one to have a covered parking place (registered in the cadastre), Ideal location, close to Derech Beth Lehem Street, 3 minutes' walk from Beth Hanatsiv where are restaurants, medical services, bank and others!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
