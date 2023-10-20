Residential quarter Emplacement ideal

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In the heart of Baka! At the foot of the future Tramway under construction.
In a building after Tama 38, 2 room apartment 42m2 bright with balcony and beautiful and green view.
2 orientations, central air conditionne, invested kitchen, spacious bathroom.
Lift of Shabbat and the apartment is one of the only one to have a covered parking place (registered in the cadastre),
Ideal location, close to Derech Beth Lehem Street, 3 minutes' walk from Beth Hanatsiv where are restaurants, medical services, bank and others!
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
For Rent: Monbaz 3, Downtown
Floor: 6th
Parts: 2
Balcony: Yes
Parking : Yes
Furnished: No
Available from: 15 June 2025
Rent : 6,200 NIS
Condominium charges (Va'ad Bayit): 550 NIS per month
Semerenko Group
Municipal tax (Arnona): Approximately 4,500 NIS per year
LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE CITY Recent building standing with beautiful lobby and elevators. Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 6th floor. The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room). In addition, the apartment is equipp…