  Residential quarter Spacieux

Residential quarter Spacieux

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,96M
;
4
ID: 25812
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Apartment for sale in Baka, Bostan district, 4 room apartment in a charming building on Bamberger Street Spacious 114m2, Soucca balcony, Shabbat elevator, 2 parking spaces, storage, mamad.

Jerusalem, Israel

