Residential quarter Spacieux

BZH
Incredible 5-room family apartment!
This superb apartment is located in the heart of the religious district of Rachi Street, a quiet and sought after pavilion area, in a modern and recent building of 13 floors.
Characteristics:
- Very nice apartment of 110 m2,
- Terrace of 10 m2, open …
In the heart of the city center at the foot of the tramway, between the Magane yeouda market and kikat tsion: 2 room apartment as new in a standing building delivered a few years ago, 3 lifts Chabat, lobby.
Apartment 2 rooms well arranged, large bathroom, american kitchen with central island…
BZH
Incredible new house, White House, in the residential area of Beit Eliezer!
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively a house with an exception of 6 rooms at the end of construction!
It is located in the new residential area of Beit Eliezer, east of Hadera, close to Highway 6, synagogues,…