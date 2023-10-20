  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$940,500
20/02/2026
$940,500
02/04/2025
$814,610
;
4
ID: 25645
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of the city centre, close to the tram and 10 minutes from the mamilla on foot: small new 3-storey building with lobby, chabbat elevators, and beautiful green patio! Apartment 2 rooms 58m2 + balcony Soucca, very bright, spacious, fully arranged and furnished by an interior architect, secured room (mamad), central air conditioning, heating radiator, bathroom / bath, private parking.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
