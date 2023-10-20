  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
20/02/2026
$2,45M
08/04/2025
$2,11M
;
5
ID: 25701
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
FOR SALE – NINE 4 PARTS NEAR THE SEA WITH PARKING, TERRASS AND CAVE Area: 92 m2 + 8 m2 of terrace Location: Quiet street near Royal Beach 3 bedrooms (one with shelter) 2 bathrooms 2 toilets New building Parking Cave Price charged: ILS 7,800,000 Contact us now for more information or to arrange a visit

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications