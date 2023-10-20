Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
For sale – Apartment 2 rooms , Tel Aviv
District : Lev HaIr Nord / Lev Tel Aviv
Surface area: 46 m2
Floor: 5/5 with elevator
Price: 3,600,000
Discover this 2-room apartment located in the vibrant heart of Tel Aviv, at the corner of Nahalat Binyamin and Gruzenberg. Installed in a classified building and entirely rebuilt in 2021, the property is located in the floors added during the renovation—it is therefore new, modern and bright.
Highlights:
Ultra central location, close to the Carmel market and Rothschild
sought after neighborhood, living, near cafes, shops, beaches and transport
Apartment already rented continuously for 3 years – ideal for rental investment
Perfect for couple, foot-to-earth or investor
Contact us for a video, a visit, or more information.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return