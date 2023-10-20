  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence

Jerusalem, Israel
$2,303
09/06/2025
$2,303
02/04/2025
$2,107
6
ID: 25558
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In the city center of Jerusalem, in a luxury building, 3 rooms of 75 m2 with 2 bathrooms. very beautiful view of the city. very beautiful lobby with guard 24/24, gym, swimming pool, and Jacuzzi.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

