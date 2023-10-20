  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement a ashdod

Residential quarter A vendre appartement a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,19M
20/02/2026
$1,19M
27/02/2025
$1,07M
27/02/2025
$1,07M
12/02/2025
$1,07M
12/02/2025
$1,05M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 24984
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale apartment in Ashdod "Residence Costa del sol" 4 rooms "KING" with balcony on the sea, spacious, cellar, air conditioning, parking... in Ashdod's most beautiful residence with SPA, gym, swimming pool, sauna....

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,405
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$846,450
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,71M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,19M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Apartment for sale in Arnona, rue Ravadim, apartment with character, 3.5 rooms, 86 square meters, ground floor, exit to the yard, separate unit 20 square meters registered as a storage
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,00M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,13M
EXCLUSIVENESS – Bright and spacious apartment! Baron Hirsch, Kiryat Moshe neighbourhood, Jerusalem ✨ Nine, nine, nine! ✨For sale: beautiful 5-room apartment, after the expansion of the TAMA 38. Area: 93 m2 gross + terrace Sukkah Bright apartment with 3 exhibitions Spacious and well arra…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications