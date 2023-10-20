Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces neuf avec balcon

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In the heart of Bayit began near tram, bus, shops and children's park.
New building after Tama 38 with private parking, lifts Chabat, common garden for the construction of the sourca, digicode to the entrance.
Apartment 5 rooms new very invested, with balcony 12m2, magnificent modern kitchen, master suite with bathroom, 2nd bathroom/bath, central air conditioning, underfloor heating, private parking 3 orientations, cellar upstairs!
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Very beautiful duplex completely renovated 5 years ago. 3 floor building. East of Raanana.
Five pieces.
1st level kitchen living room dining area. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. and terrace of 20 m2
toilets invited
2nd level large master suite with bathroom and dressing room. and terrace of 70 …
Penthouse 5 rooms 156m2 with terrace of 41m2 in new building Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors
Dec 2026
The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A n…
In the centre of Jerusalem bordering rehavia facing the great Synagogue,
Beautiful 3 rooms of 65 m2 inscribed in the arnona with 2 large bedroom chbre, and a nice living room with balcony height under ceiling.
available immediately