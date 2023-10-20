Residential quarter Une maison familiale moderne et lumineuse de 200 m

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The French-speaking department RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively for sale, a new and spacious house!
Located in the heart of the quiet and sought after neighbourhood of Neve Haim, in Ygal Alon Street.
Its characteristics:
✅ House of 7 rooms,
✅ Area of 200 m2 on 3 levels,
✅ Land of 290 m2,
✅ 3 parent rooms, one on each floor,
✅ 4 Bathrooms, 5 toilets,
✅ In a quiet and pleasant area, close to schools, motorway routes 2 and 4,
✅ 5 minutes by car from the commercial village Moul Ha'Hof and 10 minutes from the sea!
A house where you will only have to place your suitcases and put your personal touch!
Beezrat Hashem Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
