  4. Residential quarter Une maison familiale moderne et lumineuse de 200 m

Residential quarter Une maison familiale moderne et lumineuse de 200 m

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,14M
02/04/2025
$1,14M
25/02/2025
$1,14M
05/02/2025
$1,12M
01/01/2025
$1,13M
;
8
ID: 24000
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

BZH The French-speaking department RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively for sale, a new and spacious house! Located in the heart of the quiet and sought after neighbourhood of Neve Haim, in Ygal Alon Street. Its characteristics: ✅ House of 7 rooms, ✅ Area of 200 m2 on 3 levels, ✅ Land of 290 m2, ✅ 3 parent rooms, one on each floor, ✅ 4 Bathrooms, 5 toilets, ✅ In a quiet and pleasant area, close to schools, motorway routes 2 and 4, ✅ 5 minutes by car from the commercial village Moul Ha'Hof and 10 minutes from the sea! A house where you will only have to place your suitcases and put your personal touch! Beezrat Hashem Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel

