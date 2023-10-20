  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer

Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer

Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,88M
04/03/2025
$1,88M
16/02/2025
$1,88M
31/12/2024
$1,86M
;
5
ID: 23938
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya

About the complex

house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 A restore .great potential . possibility of enlargement and to build a swimming pool. the house is located in a dead end near Route 2.

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel

